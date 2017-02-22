Windsor police are investigating a shooting in downtown Windsor.

Police say that on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 shortly before 5:30pm a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital.

Investigation soon led officers to believe that the incident occurred at residence located in the 700 block of University Avenue East.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at hospital and the case was classified as a homicide.

At approximately 10:45pm investigators attended an apartment in the 8700 block of Riverside Drive east and arrested a 45-year-old male suspect without incident.

Police say that the suspect that was known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com