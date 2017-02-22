A seed lending library is planned for the Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library in downtown Windsor.

The library in partnership with Windsor/Essex County Community Garden Collective is inviting the public the Central Branch’s inaugural Seed Gathering on Tuesday, February 28th, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

You are welcome to bring in seeds, (from your stock if you are a gatherer already, or store bought) as well as help in the packaging of seeds on this day.

This is the second seed library for the Windsor Public Library. Last year they opened one at the forest Glade Branch.