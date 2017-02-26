Weather records for Saturday and Sunday were smashed as Windsorites enjoyed a spring-like Family Day weekend.
On Saturday we reached a high of 19°C breaking the record of 12.9°C set back...
Vincent Massey as seen in Google Earth
The Fraser Institute is out with its annual rankings of Ontario’s high schools.
According to the report, Vincent Massey Secondary School was the top school...
Last updated: Sunday February 26th, 1:57pm
Windsor Police have located and arrested a Windsor woman after she took off from their custody.
Police say that on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, the woman...
Last updated: Sunday February 26th, 1:56pm
Windsor Police have now laid a charge in a homicide investigation.
Police say that on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 shortly before 5:30pm a 19-year-old man suffering...
The search is still on to find a matching stem cell/bone marrow donor for five month old Madalayna Ducharme. The initial search of the Canadian OneMatch Stem Cell and...
Traffic camera photo
Windsor Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 1:50pm on the Central Avenue overpass at E.C. Row Expressway West.
Police say...
Last updated: Sunday February 26th, 1:57pm
The male subject in this investigation has been identified.
Original Story:
Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.
Police say that their property...
Windsor police are investigating after a pencil case of crystal methamphetamine was found on the street.
Police say that around 2pm on Friday, February 17th, 2017 a citizen was in the...
Grocery store chain Metro plans to hire 120 employees and open its new store at Devonshire Mall this coming June, officials with the company said at a media event, Friday...
A localized State of Emergency declared by the Municipality of Leamington on October 14th 2016, in relation to an abandoned well at a private residence in the 200 block of...
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously