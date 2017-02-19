Google Street View
After 60 years of serving South Windsor, the Knights of Columbus Centre closed its doors on Wednesday, February 8th.
Operators of the center said that business has fallen to...
Last updated: Sunday February 19th, 11:48am
Windsor Firefighters battled a fire at the former Pour House on Chatham Street West in Downtown Windsor Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the back...
A new apartment building could be coming to the Town of Tecumseh.
The proposed five storey building would be build at 11,957 Tecumseh Road East, approximately 50 metres west of...
Windsor Police are seeking any witnesses or video surveillance after an officer was injured on Friday February 10, 2017.
Police say that shortly after 8pm patrol officers were called to the...
A new Windsor-Detroit bridge is one step closer to starting construction after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Donald Trump met for the first time at the White...
A Windsor man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 3 on February 14th, 2017.
Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened around 9:45pm on Highway 3 near Essex County Road...
A Windsor Police officer is facing assault charges after an internal investigation.
Officials say the charges stem from two on duty incidents which are alleged to have occurred on November...
An arrest had been made after last Sunday’s fire at the former Pour House in Downtown Windsor.
Investigators obtained video surveillance from the area and were able to identify the...
Windsor Police arrested a suspect on the rooftop of an apartment building in Downtown Windsor after an attempted home invasion, early Friday morning.
Patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment in...
