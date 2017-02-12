Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday February 12th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

City News

PHOTOS: Windsor Regional Hospital Celebrates Super Bowl With Football Cocoons

Windsor Regional Hospital, for the third year in a row, offered “Football Cocoons” for babies born on Super Bowl Sunday. The cocoons were knitted by the President of the Metropolitan General...

Police Investigating Saturday Morning Crash

City of Windsor  traffic camera Windsor Police are  investigating an accident that happened around 1:45am on Saturday February 4th, 2017 on  Tecumseh Road East, just east of the intersection at Central...

Police Investigating West Windsor Violent Vehicle Theft

Last updated: Sunday February 12th, 11:57am Windsor Police are investigating a violent vehicle theft. Police say it all started around 6:50am on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 when they were called to an...

UPDATED: Fatal Crash On The 401

Last updated: Sunday February 12th, 11:57am OPP continue to investigate a fatal multi vehicle crash that claimed the life of a local woman. Police say it happened around 4 on February 8th,...

Canadian Club Heritage Centre To Close

Last updated: Sunday February 12th, 11:57am The Canadian Club Heritage Centre is set to close at the end of 2017. The company says that they are refocusing their investments to better cultivate...

Police Disrupt Home Invasion After Receiving Tip About Suspicious Vehicle

Last updated: Sunday February 12th, 11:58am A tip from a citizen helped police stop a home invasion. Police say that around 2:15am on Thursday February 9, 2017 they were called to the...

Library Strike Over

The 230 day county library strike is over. Union members have voted to ratify a new agreement that was reached early this morning by...

Do You Know This Woman?

LaSalle Police are looking for assistance in identifying the female shown in these pictures. Police say that it is in regards to an investigation of an incident that occurred at Amour...

Police Catch Leamington Hospital iPad Thief

Police have arrested a man after several iPads were stolen from Leamington District Memorial Hospital. OPP say the suspect was identified after officers reviewed video surveillance. Police say the same...

Wanted In Windsor: Do You Know The Whereabouts Of Any Of These People?

Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website. The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...

South Windsor Knights Of Columbus Centre Closes

Google Street View After 60 years of serving South Windsor, the Knights of Columbus Centre closed its doors on Wednesday, February 8th. Operators of the center said that business has fallen to...

