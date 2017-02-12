Windsor Regional Hospital, for the third year in a row, offered “Football Cocoons” for babies born on Super Bowl Sunday.
The cocoons were knitted by the President of the Metropolitan General...
Windsor Police are investigating an accident that happened around 1:45am on Saturday February 4th, 2017 on Tecumseh Road East, just east of the intersection at Central...
Windsor Police are investigating a violent vehicle theft.
Police say it all started around 6:50am on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 when they were called to an...
OPP continue to investigate a fatal multi vehicle crash that claimed the life of a local woman.
Police say it happened around 4 on February 8th,...
The Canadian Club Heritage Centre is set to close at the end of 2017.
The company says that they are refocusing their investments to better cultivate...
A tip from a citizen helped police stop a home invasion.
Police say that around 2:15am on Thursday February 9, 2017 they were called to the...
The 230 day county library strike is over.
Union members have voted to ratify a new agreement that was reached early this morning by...
LaSalle Police are looking for assistance in identifying the female shown in these pictures.
Police say that it is in regards to an investigation of an incident that occurred at Amour...
Police have arrested a man after several iPads were stolen from Leamington District Memorial Hospital.
OPP say the suspect was identified after officers reviewed video surveillance.
Police say the same...
Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website.
The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...
After 60 years of serving South Windsor, the Knights of Columbus Centre closed its doors on Wednesday, February 8th.
Operators of the center said that business has fallen to...
