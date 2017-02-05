Local internet provider MNSi is lowering its prices at a time in which the company says most major telecommunications companies in Canada are raising rates.
The locally-owned company announced plans this...
Amherstburg police say that just after 3pm on January 28th, 2017 they along with EMS were called to a residence on Kempt Street regarding a distraught male.
Police say that when...
A police dog gets the credit for catching a wanted Windsor man.
Police say that on Friday, January 27th, 2017 members of the Property Crimes Unit were on the streets actively...
Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website.
The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...
Hundreds of Windsorites gathered Tuesday evening at City Hall to remember the lives of those lost in Sunday night’s shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
The candlelit gathering was held to...
Take Five Bistro (Photo from OpenTable.com)
Four local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017.
These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than...
The Health Unit says that 3,589 students born in 1999 and 2000 with incomplete immunization records have received their formal suspension notice this week.
The notice advised students of which vaccine(s)...
T2B handout photo
Transition to Betterness raised $565,000 from their 20th anniversary gala held this past Saturday at Caesars Windsor.
“We’re so blessed to have donors that are so heavily involved in...
Windsor Police are looking to identify this break and enter suspect.
Police say that two break-ins occurred at a business in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue overnight on January 23rd,...
A Essex man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation.
OPP say that on February 2nd, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at a Town of Essex residence.
Computer devices were...
Windsor Police say that on Sunday January 22nd, 2017, they began an investigation into a robbery that occurred at approximately 2:30am in the area of Howard Avenue and Division Road.
Police...
