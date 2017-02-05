Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday February 5th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Local Internet Service Provider Plans To Lower Prices, Remove Data Caps

Local internet provider MNSi is lowering its prices at a time in which the company says most major telecommunications companies in Canada are raising rates. The locally-owned company announced plans this...

Man Arrested In Amherstburg After Challenging Police With Swords

Amherstburg police say that just after 3pm on January 28th, 2017 they along with EMS were called to a residence on Kempt Street regarding a distraught male. Police say that when...

Police Dog Locates Wanted Man

A police dog gets the credit for catching a wanted Windsor man. Police say that on Friday, January 27th, 2017 members of the Property Crimes Unit were on the streets actively...

Wanted In Windsor: Do You Know The Whereabouts Of Any Of These People?

Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website. The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of...

PHOTOS: Windsor Vigil Pays Tribute To Quebec City Mosque Shooting Victims

Hundreds of Windsorites gathered Tuesday evening at City Hall to remember the lives of those lost in Sunday night’s shooting at a Quebec City mosque. The candlelit gathering was held to...

Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Take Five Bistro (Photo from OpenTable.com) Four local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than...

3,589 Grade 11 And 12 Students In Windsor-Essex Could Face Suspension

The Health Unit says that 3,589 students born in 1999 and 2000 with incomplete immunization records have received their formal suspension notice this week. The notice advised students of which vaccine(s)...

T2B Raises Over Half A Million Dollars From Their 20th Annual Gala

T2B handout photo Transition to Betterness raised $565,000 from their 20th anniversary gala held this past Saturday at Caesars Windsor. “We’re so blessed to have donors that are so heavily involved in...

Police Looking For This Break And Enter Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify this break and enter suspect. Police say that two break-ins occurred at a business in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue overnight on January 23rd,...

Essex Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

A Essex man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation. OPP say that on February 2nd, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at a Town of Essex residence. Computer devices were...

Police Looking For Four Men After Driver Assaulted, Robbed

Windsor Police say that on Sunday January 22nd, 2017, they began an investigation into a robbery that occurred at approximately 2:30am in the area of Howard Avenue and Division Road. Police...

