The Essex County Library Board has ratified the four-year agreement with CUPE 2974, representing Essex County Library staff.

“We are very pleased that we can now move forward and put the disruption behind us” said Library Board Chair, Richard Meloche. “We look forward to the return of our staff and the return of full library services to our communities”.

The details of the agreement include the implementation of a short-term disability plan with the use of a 3rd party insurer that provides coverage for existing part-time and full-time employees.

It also provides wage increases of 2% per year, and a one-time lump sum payment of $3,000 for each employee.

The return-to-work plans are currently being formulated with library branches anticipated to be open by late next week.