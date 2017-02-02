

Historic Willistead Manor is benefiting from some generous community support, and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is thanking the community for their contributions.

At the annual Mayor’s Reception Rotary 1918 President Lou Valente presented $35,000 from the 2016 Art in the Park weekend. Rotary 1918 has contributed over $1 million towards the restoration of the Manor.

In addition, Public & Community Relations Specialist Susanne Tomkins from Caesars Windsor presented $5,000 for historical art restoration,the Friends of Willistead President Kathie Renaud presented $4,000, and the Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors Past President Norm Langlois presented $3,000.

“This support is tremendous,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Willistead is such a historic jewel for our city, and thanks to donations from caring community partners like these, we’re able to keep it in pristine condition for everyone to enjoy.”