

Community Living Windsor will see funding from the Government of Ontario totaling $294,200.

The funding will be used at three sites to provide additional residential capacity for adults with developmental disabilities.

“Our government’s investment in Community Living Windsor will be meaningful and long-lasting for adults with developmental disabilities. For the community of Windsor, it means much needed repairs and renovations to residential properties that are providing services and supports for our family, friends, and neighbours,” said Hon. Deb Matthews, Deputy Premier of Ontario.