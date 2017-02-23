Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Ratings Services has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as ‘AA,’ citing the city’s “strong financial management, exceptional liquidity position, and strong budgetary performance”.

S&P also issued a stable outlook for the city, noting an expectation that, “in the next two years, Windsor’s tax-supported debt burden will continue to decline and that liquidity will remain exceptional. The Outlook further reflects an expectation of strong budgetary performance”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens commented that “this independent rating reaffirms that City Council’s prudent fiscal policies are continuing to place the City in a strong financial position”.

S&P went on to recognize Windsor’s “focus on job creation and skills matching, as well as ongoing initiatives such as sports tourism to diversify the economy”.