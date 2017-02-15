This Saturday, February 18th marks one year since the opening of the Chimczuk Museum, and they are planning a celebration filled with fun activities for the whole family.

As part of the celebrations, four new exhibits will be on display. The Road to Freedom and the Civil War, The Windsor Spitfires in Jerseys, Student Art for Canada 150, and Fakes and Forgeries – Yesterday and Today, a travelling exhibit from the Royal Ontario Museum.

In addition, there will be fun crafts and party games for children, magic lessons from magicians Elizabeth and Miles, guided tours of the new exhibits, and free birthday cookies for visitors.

Also, the Chimczuk Museum will be offering free admission all day.

The day runs from 10am to 5pm.