The Windsor area is growing according to 2016 Census data released Wednesday morning.

Population for the entire region grew to 398,953 in 2016 up 2/6% or 388,782 in the 2011 census.

According to the figures the City of Windsor grew 3% to 217,188, up from 210,891 in 2011.

In the county, Amherstburg saw a 1.8% increase going from 21,556 to 21,936.

The Town of Essex saw an increase of 4.2% going from 19,600 to 20,427.

Kingsville saw a .9% jump to 21,552 from 21,362 in 2011.

Lakeshore saw a 6% jump going from 34,546 in 2011 to 36,611 in 2016.

In LaSalle they saw a 5.4% jump to 30,180, up from 28,643.

Leamington saw a 2.8% drop, going from 28,403 in 2011 to 27,595 in 2016.

Pelee saw a 37.4% increase from 171 in 2011 to 235 in 2016.

The Town of Tecumseh saw a drop of 1.6% going from 23,610 in 2011 to 23,229 in 2016.