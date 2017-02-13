ClearNow
Monday February 13th, 2017

Posted at 4:08pm

Amherstburg
Amherstburg Fire photo

Four people were sent to hospital after a car crash resulted in a vehicle fire in Amherstburg.

It happened around 3:30pm in the 4700 block of 4th Concession North.

The extent of injuries are unknown.

