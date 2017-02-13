Four people were sent to hospital after a car crash resulted in a vehicle fire in Amherstburg.
It happened around 3:30pm in the 4700 block of 4th Concession North.
The extent of injuries are unknown.
|Now
0 °C
32 °F
|Tue
8 °C
47 °F
|Wed
-1 °C
31 °F
|Thu
-1 °C
31 °F
Four people were sent to hospital after a car crash resulted in a vehicle fire in Amherstburg.
It happened around 3:30pm in the 4700 block of 4th Concession North.
The extent of injuries are unknown.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously