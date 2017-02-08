The Canadian Club Heritage Centre is set to close at the end of 2017.

The company says that they are refocusing their investments to better cultivate the brand both locally and around the world.

Canadian Club will still continue to be produced at the Windsor distillery.

“We remain focused on bringing the broadened portfolio of spirits to whisky lovers here in Canada and beyond, including the newest release, Canadian Club Chairman’s Select 100% Rye,” they said in a press release.