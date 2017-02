Get ready for spring like weather as we head into the Family Day weekend.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will each see a mix of sun and clouds, with no chances of rain or snow.

Temperatures Friday will hit 6°C or 43°F, on Saturday it will hit 12°C or 54°F, Sunday up to 13°C or 55°F and on holiday Monday it will be 10°C or 50°F.

The warm air continues well into next week as well, with temperatures well above normal.