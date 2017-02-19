Partly CloudyNow
Sunday February 19th, 2017

Posted at 4:20pm

LaSalle
The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle is currently closed due to a small ammonia leak.

About 1:45pm Sunday, the alarms in the refrigeration plant room of the Vollmer Complex detected ammonia in the air, and the entire complex was evacuated.

LaSalle Fire and LaSalle Police immediately responded to the situation. The leak was isolated to a valve in the arena refrigeration system. Windsor Fire and Rescue personnel are currently on site providing specific ammonia testing to ensure safe air levels.

The centre will remain closed until safe air levels are reached.

