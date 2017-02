A 29-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with stunt driving.

On Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at around 5:20pm a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was caught going 121 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Concession 6 Road North near Essex County Road 8.

As a result the 29-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving, issued a seven-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.