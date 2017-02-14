One of the funniest men in film and television, Adam Sandler, along with his comedic buddies Rob Schneider and Nick Swardson, come together on The Colosseum stage Friday, April 14th at 9 pm on the Here Comes the Funny Tour, presented by Netflix.

Sandler, Swardson and Schneider have recently come together in the upcoming Netflix original “Sandy Wexler” and have previously starred in “The Ridiculous 6”. The hilarious group has also collaborated in various Happy Madison projects including “Joe Dirt” and “Mr. Deeds”.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday February 17.