OvercastNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
1 °C
33 °F		Partly CloudyFri
8 °C
47 °F		ClearSat
15 °C
59 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday February 16th, 2017

Posted at 8:45am

Lakeshore
Print Friendly

OPP are looking for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened around 7:30am on February 14th, 2017 at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.

A lone male entered the pharmacy wearing a black backpack and demanded cash and narcotics from pharmacy employees.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’11” tall, 170 lbs and having a thin build.

The man wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and dark coloured gloves.

The suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.

Any one with information regarding the person responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.