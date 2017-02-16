OPP are looking for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened around 7:30am on February 14th, 2017 at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.

A lone male entered the pharmacy wearing a black backpack and demanded cash and narcotics from pharmacy employees.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’11” tall, 170 lbs and having a thin build.

The man wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and dark coloured gloves.

The suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.

Any one with information regarding the person responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.