The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is set to begin implementing the first phase of a streetscaping project which they say will highlight Windsor’s multicultural make-up.

The proposed plan is the result of a design competition held in 2013. The winning design, created by Architechura Inc., takes into account aesthetic as well as sustainability.

The BIA says that they intend to begin phase one within a year, and have already committed to shouldering a portion of the cost, and will also seek a partnership with the City of Windsor.

“We are seeking to provide a consistent look and feel from downtown to Walkerville. Our aim is to help Windsor represent itself to the world as an international city,” said WTCBIA Chair, Tamara Kowalska.

“The goal is to improve our city as a whole. That means we can’t afford to leave out a few blocks here and there. Every block needs to be as good as it can be.”

Two City Councillors have expressed their support for this project, Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin and Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt.

“Moving ahead with the WTC plan is critical in revitalizing the core and connecting downtown to Walkerville. This investment by the BIA and the City will not only benefit the businesses along Wyandotte Street but also positively impact the residential neighbourhoods along that corridor. We’ve seen what investments in our BIAs can accomplish, this is the next step in making that corridor a destination and viable long term,” said Councillor Bortolin.

The BIA along with Architecttura Inc. will attend budget deliberations on January 23rd, 2017 in hopes of answering any questions Mayor Drew Dilkens and City Councillors may have.

“I’m thrilled to play a role in this vibrant and diverse neighbourhood receiving the attention it deserves. There are few communities in Canada that can match Wyandotte Town Centre’s multicultural vibe. It will forever be known as Windsor’s World Marketplace,” said Councillor Holt.