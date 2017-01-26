One person is in hospital in critical but stable condition after a crash on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017.

OPP say it happened around 6:20pm on County Road 29 (Division) between Road 5 and Highway #3, in the Town of Kingsville.

They say that the driver of a tractor-trailer was travelling northbound on County Road 29 and struck the pick-up truck that was travelling southbound on County Road 29.

A hydro pole was damaged, and power lines were down as a result of the collision. County Road 29 was closed for several hours for traffic reconstruction analysis to be done. The road has since reopened.

The female driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital. The male driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported and released from hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending further investigation.