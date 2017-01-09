A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for tonight and Tuesday.

Snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area early Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations near 10 cm are likely in many areas before the snow changes to rain. Snow will change to rain late in the morning over southwestern Ontario.

Brief freezing rain is possible in some areas during the changeover from snow to rain.

Environment Canada warns that there may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination later tonight and Tuesday.