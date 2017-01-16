Winter Bites Restaurant Week returns again this year.

During Winter Bites Restaurant Week, January 16th to 22nd, 2017 diners can visit participating restaurants on prix-fixe menus with $10, $15, $25 or $35 options. Each restaurant will offer a unique Winter Bites menu where diners can select from a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

“This is the 9th year for Winter Bites Restaurant Week,” explains Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats, a food and drink guide for Windsor-Essex. “It has become a a highly anticipated event for both restaurants and diners. Many people choose the restaurants they will be visiting weeks in advance.”

Participating restaurants include KOMA, The Vines, The Beacon Ale House, Tiki Sushi and more.

A complete listing of participating restaurants and menus can be found at www.winterbites.ca.