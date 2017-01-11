Gerald (Gerry) Willsie of Windsor won $100,000. Gerry matched six of the seven winning numbers on his Encore selection.

“I like to add an Encore play whenever I buy a lottery ticket,” shared Gerry while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his cheque. “The day following the draw – New Year’s Eve – I took my ticket to the store and asked the retailer to validate it. Right away, I saw the words, ‘Big Winner’ flash on the screen. The retailer was really excited for me!”

Next, OLG called the store and asked to speak with Gerry. “That’s when I learned about the incredible prize amount and what I needed to do next. I started to feel nervous and excited at the same time. Meanwhile, the store began to fill up as customers wanted to pay for their items but they were all patient and happy to wait.”

Gerry headed home to share the good news with his wife. “I showed her the ticket and she just assumed that I hadn’t won anything. Then, I showed her the validation slip and she was confused. When I showed her the prize amount, she was stunned.”

Plans are underway for Gerry’s windfall. “Winning the lottery will make life even better. We would like to do some home renovations and I’ve been dreaming about a nice big television. Mostly though, this is all about family. My kids and my seven grandchildren will all share in this win. It’s a fantastic way to start 2017,” concluded Gerry.

The winning ticket was purchased at P-Jay’s Video and Variety on Walker Road in Windsor.