Tonight Windsor Police Services swore in five new constables at the Police Training Centre in Sandwich Towne.

Jesse Soufane, Jordan Caron, Adam Repsys, Emily Ferris, and Marc Tremblay are the newest additions to Windsor’s finest.

For five open positions WPS received roughly three hundred applications, which was the whittled down to only five. The entire process takes roughly a year and a half, with interviews, physical tests, and background tests taking up about nine months of that, followed by roughly six months as a cadet with WPS and finally enrollment at The Ontario Police College before being officially sworn into the service.

However Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick stresses that it is actually a lifelong process, as the background checks go deep and Windsor looks for only the best candidates.

“They have to demonstrate a lifelong commitment to the community,” says Frederick. “A lot of times when a young person enters high school and wants to be a police officer you know that, and they are volunteering, and doing everything they can to make themselves eligible.”

Tonight’s celebration included the recruits swearing an oath and receiving their badges, as well as the showing of a video that introduced why these five people chose to become police officers and gave a glimpse into their training.

Accepting new recruits is an exciting time for WPS, as it introduces “new blood, new ideas, and new enthusiasm,” according to Frederick.