This Friday, the Windsor Music Archive will be hosting its inaugural event, #OneNightInWindsor, at The Rondo, featuring an open jam with some of the area’s best musicians and an open call for local music memorabilia.

Originally envisioned by local musician and media producer A.J. Vanden Berghe, the Windsor Music Archive aims to gather souvenirs of local music that can later be used to create promotional content for the cultural sector of the city.

Vanden Berghe believes that Windsor is often overlooked in Canada’s musical landscape and hopes to change that. “The artists of our city are talented beyond what one would expect from a union town where manufacturing is king. It’s time for there to be a spotlight on these folks,” he says.

Anyone with mementos to donate or lend is invited to bring them to The Rondo anytime after 11am to register as part of the largest musical archive in Windsor-Essex.

In the evening the venue’s stage will become available for an open jam, hosted by Colton Summers Young and featuring performances from Crissi Cochrane, Jody Raffoul, Christian Vegh, and more.

It takes place starting at 11am on Friday and goes until 2am Saturday morning at the The Rondo, located at 63 Pitt Street East.