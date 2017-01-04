SnowNow
Wednesday January 4th, 2017

Posted at 3:14pm

Crime
Lambton OPP are looking for a Windsor man wanted for break and enters in Grand Bend.

OPP say their investigation has been ongoing since October 2016, and as result they have identified a male suspect who is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for two residential break and enters and additional related criminal offences.

They say that 34-year-old Robert Sandwith is from the Windsor area. He has been known to operate a white over blue two-tone Chevrolet Astro Van with a magnetic type of business sign attached to the passenger doors and a roof rack.

The OPP currently have a warrant for him for two counts of break and enter to a dwelling house, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

Anyone that knows his location area asked to contact the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Suspect van

 

