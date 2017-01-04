

A Windsor man and Chatham woman are in police custody after a chase on the 401.

OPP say it all started around 6pm on January 4th, 2017 after Quinte West OPP received information of a Toyota Camry travelling eastbound on Highway 401 with two occupants who were wanted on outstanding robbery arrest warrants from Windsor and Chatham–Kent.

Upon the suspects exiting Highway 401 at Marysville, officers from Napanee OPP attempted to the vehicle by activating their emergency lights.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

While the suspect vehicle was northbound on Deseronto Road, Napanee officers conducted a successful deployed a spike belt and the vehicle occupants, a 31-year-old male from Windsor and a 38-year-old female from Chatham–Kent were taken into custody.

No physical injuries were sustained, although the male was transported to hospital for a medical issue.

Police say that their investigation is in the preliminary stages and expect to release more information on Thursday.