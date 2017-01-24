OvercastNow
Tuesday January 24th, 2017

Posted at 2:16pm

County News
A Windsor man is facing charges of stunt driving.

OPP say that around 7:30pm on January 21st, 2017, officers were conducting radar on highway 401 near Harwich Road when they clocked a westbound vehicle  going 160 km/hr in the 100 km/hr zone.

As a result, the 24-year-old male driver from Windsor has been charged with race a motor vehicle.  He will appear in a Chatham court on March 1, 2017 to answer to the charge.

The driver’s licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

