A Windsor man is facing charges after robbing two convenience stores on Friday.

They say that around 9:45pm, the man entered a convenience store located in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue. He selected some items and approached the front counter to make a purchase.

He then brandished a knife, waived it towards the clerk and attempted to access the cash register. The man fled the store without obtaining any property or money. The clerk was uninjured and called the police.

At approximately 10pm a man entered a second convenience store located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. He had selected some items to purchase but left the store upon noticing that other customers had entered.

The man re-attended the same store roughly five minutes later and attempted to purchase the items he had selected minutes earlier.

While dealing with the clerk, the man brandished a knife and requested money. The clerk immediately called 911, and the man fled the store without obtaining any property or money.

Investigators quickly confirmed their belief that the same man was responsible for each incident.

On Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at approximately 6:45pm officers were in the downtown area when their attention was drawn to a man matching the descriptions provided from both store incidents.

He was arrested and brought into custody.

Andres Devetac, a 29-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with two counts of robbery.