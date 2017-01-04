Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid animal cruelty charges against a Windsor man.

Humane Society officials say that the accused was caring for two dogs for their hospitalized owner, and during that time was captured on an elevator surveillance video slamming one dog against a wall, and striking the same on the head dog multiple times.

The man has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Ontario SPCA Act. The charge carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine.

It is the policy of the Humane Society not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.

His first appearance in court will be February 6th.

The dogs have both since been returned to the care of their owner.