

Windsor Police started the New Year off by getting a gun off the streets.

Police say that just after 5am on Sunday, January 1st, 2017 officers were in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Road investigating an assault.

At this time officers noticed a man matching the description of the wanted assault suspect leaning up against a building in the 7900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

As uniformed officers approached, the man ran, ignoring commands to stop.

A brief foot chase ensued, during which officers observed that the man was only swinging his left arm as he ran, while his right arm appeared to be holding on to an object in his jacket.

Officers quickly apprehended the man and recovered a loaded revolver handgun, a quantity of suspected marihuana and a large sum of cash.

Dylan Travis, 26 years old of Windsor, is charged with numerous firearm related offences, as well as possess schedule II substance for trafficking.

Police say Travis was not involved in the unrelated assault investigation.