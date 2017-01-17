The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation is looking for ten volunteer SpokesKids, between the ages of through 12 to represent the foundation in it’s upcoming advertising and fundraising campaigns.

SpokesKids will be featured on the Foundation’s website, promotional materials and represent W.E. Care for Kids at local media and fundraising events over the next two years.

Auditions will be held at Devonshire Mall on February 26th, 2016 at 11am. Registration forms are available on the W.E. Care for Kids website, www.wecareforkids.org. A $10 registration fee applies; all funds will help benefit the Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.