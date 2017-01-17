RainNow
3 °C
37 °F
Chance of RainTue
8 °C
47 °F		OvercastWed
4 °C
40 °F		ClearThu
6 °C
43 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday January 17th, 2017

Posted at 9:23am

City News
Print Friendly

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation is looking for ten volunteer SpokesKids, between the ages of  through 12 to represent the foundation in it’s upcoming advertising and fundraising campaigns.

SpokesKids will be featured on the Foundation’s website, promotional materials and represent W.E. Care for Kids at local media and fundraising events over the next two years.

Auditions will be held at Devonshire Mall on February 26th, 2016 at 11am.  Registration forms are available on the W.E. Care for Kids website, www.wecareforkids.org.  A $10 registration fee applies; all funds will help benefit the Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.