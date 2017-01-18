In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Devonshire Mall is looking for local artists to create a unique piece in their medium of choice to serve as a focal point and Canada 150 landmark.

An artist from the Windsor-Essex creative community will contribute an installation to be on display in the mall for two months leading up to Canada Day celebrations, and will reflect Canada’s past, present and future.

For submission details, visit devonshiremall.com. The successful candidate will be notified by February 24th and will have two months to complete the project.

The installation will be unveiled on May 1st , 2017 and will remain on display until July 2017. Shoppers will be invited to take a selfie with the installation and post it to their personal social channels with the hashtag #dmallcanadaproud for a chance to win weekly prizes as well as a grand prize trip for two to a designated Canadian City.