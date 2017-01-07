Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Hi there, my name’s Yoda and it’s very nice to make your acquaintance!

Would you mind if I tell you a bit about myself? In my former life I spent a lot of time outdoors struggling to survive. Not, it’s not fair, but it’s the hand I was dealt and I’m okay with that. Quite honestly, I was starting to believe the streets were my home when a kind woman noticed my struggles and contacted Second Chance Animal Rescue to see if they would help. Well, quite literally, that’s the day that changed my life!

I was whisked away from those cold, hard streets right into the loving arms of my foster mom and received much-needed medical care which resulted in the removal of my eye. Yes, another blow but I’m good with that as well and have adjusted quite well to all of these major changes. I’m feeling so much better and, now that my body is healed, it’s time to heal my heart by finding a purr-manent home to call my own.

To my future forever home, as you can imagine all of this turmoil makes me a bit shy and all I really need is for you to be patient as I slowly bloom and show you the real me. Those moments when I open up are precious and I will show you my appreciation through intense purring and gentle gazes. I’ve had a long journey through life so far, and though I love my foster family I’m ready to tackle one more adventure… straight into your loving arms.

Yoda is available for adoption through Second Chance Animal Rescue (www.scarescue.org) and her adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, spay and microchip.

Please note that Yoda is eating I/D food that is only available through a veterinarian’s office but doesn’t cost any more that purchasing food at a pet store.