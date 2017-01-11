The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families has launched of the first ever provincially licensed “Catch the Ace” raffle in Ontario.

Catch the Ace is a growing phenomenon on the East Coast that has jackpots growing to more than a million dollars.

Each week the community buys lottery tickets. The funds from ticket sales are divided into three parts. The charity keeps 50%, the winner of the week’s lottery takes 20% and 30% accumulates into the jackpot. The weekly winner gets a chance to Catch the Ace by drawing a card from a deck of playing cards and wins the accumulated jackpot if the Ace of Spades is drawn. Each week the deck gets smaller, and the odds of winning and jackpot get higher! Centre Strategic Partnership Manager, Kristin Douglas notes the local dynamic as one reason Catch the Ace was pursued. “I think part of the appeal for people is that all the money stays in the local community- a charity wins, and community members win”.

Each Friday to Wednesday an unlimited amount of tickets will go on sale, $5 each or 3 for $10. Each Thursday night at 5:30pm, beginning February 9th, 2017, a draw will be held at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women.

“This is an opportunity for the Centre to be part of something that has the power to grow exponentially; it will help fund shelter programming for families, give someone a chance at a great winning pot, and adds a bit of excitement to every week wondering who will Catch the Ace”, says Centre Executive Director, Lady Laforet.

Tickets will be available at a few different locations, beginning Monday, January 16th, 2017 for the first draw February 9th, 2017. Tickets will be available every Friday morning at 9am through Wednesday at 7pm for each week’s draw.