

There will be a minor disruption to our 311/211 Call Centre service this Sunday, but alternate options will remain available.

Between 7am and 11am on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 there will be no answer for anyone who calls 311 or 211 locally. The lines will be down for scheduled technical maintenance. However, the following options will remain in effect:

Online services will not be affected, and residents are welcome to visit www.311online.ca to enter a request for service or visit the City of Windsor website for general information.

For information on community and social services between 7am and 11am Sunday, people can call 1-877-330-3213 to reach a 211 specialist or visit www.211ontario.ca.