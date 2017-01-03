A reminder from the Town of LaSalle that as of January 1st, 2017 the town is taking over Water Billing Services.

LaSalle customers will continue to receive bills from Essex Powerlines for hydro usage only. A separate bill for water and wastewater usage will be issued by the Town of LaSalle. Water rates are not changing in 2017.

Residential Customers:

Bills will be issued every three months. The first bill will be issued in April 2017.



Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Rental Properties:

Bills will be issued monthly. The first bill will be issued in February 2017.