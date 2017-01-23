The Walkerville Artists’ Co-op is once again hosting Revitalized, a sculpture contest for emerging artists.
WAC invites all emerging artists from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Detroit to participate in this event.
Sculptures made in the last six months from found objects or recycled materials are eligible. Works of art must be self-standing and fit a 12”x12”x24” space.
Cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded at the closing reception on April 1st.
For more information, check out their website.
