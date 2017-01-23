RainNow
Monday January 23rd, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

Arts
File photo

The Walkerville Artists’ Co-op is once again hosting Revitalized, a sculpture contest for emerging artists.

WAC invites all emerging artists from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Detroit to participate in this event.

Sculptures made in the last six months from found objects or recycled materials are eligible. Works of art must be self-standing and fit a 12”x12”x24” space.

Cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded at the closing reception on April 1st.

For more information, check out their website.

