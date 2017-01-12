Windsor Police are looking to identify the person shown in this video.

Police say that on Sunday, January 8th, 2017, they began an investigation after several vehicles had the side mirrors damaged or knocked off in the 1000 block of Cataraqui and 1000 block of Tuscarora.

Investigators obtained video surveillance in the area that shows two vehicles drive into the area at approximately 5am and stop in the middle of the street.

An unknown male exits the first vehicle and kicks the driver side mirror of two parked vehicles. He then gets back into the first vehicle and the two vehicles drive away slowly.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicles involved is asked to call the police.