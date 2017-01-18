OvercastNow
Wednesday January 18th, 2017

Posted at 7:10pm

Leamington
OPP have released a video on Twitter of a suspect wanted for theft at a Lemaington convenience store.

OPP say that the male suspect entered Nader’s Mart on Erie Street South around 9:30pm on December 14th, 2016.

Police say the man stole a cell phone that was left on the counter by another customer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers

