St. Clair College has taking over the Valiant Training & Development Centre and as of January 1st has renamed it to the St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre.

The centre oepned in 2008 as a result of the vision of Michael G. Solcz Sr., Chairman Emeritus, Solcz Group Inc. and founder of the Valiant TMS Group of Companies, to hire and develop specialized skilled trade talent locally to address the changing needs of the industry. Automation was influencing all aspects of the business and the skilled trades training available was not keeping pace. Mr. Solcz and his team developed an innovative approach combining work opportunity and training, preparing people for the job in 46 weeks – called “Earn While You Learn.”

“Our team members and customers have benefitted from the skills and experience provided through our training programs,” says Solcz “We believe it is now time to expand the program to benefit the greater community and that St. Clair College is well positioned to drive that growth.”

The St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre will take skilled trades and apprenticeship training to the next level and provide much needed, specific skills training in our region.

“This presents our community with a great opportunity to provide industry with new ways to encourage our youth to explore a career in the manufacturing sector,” says St. Clair College President, Patricia France. “There are numerous partners in the community including the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA), Canadian Association of Mouldmakers (CAMM), and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) who all have the same vision, to assist industry in being fully productive on the shop floor with well trained employees.”

The two programs that are currently being offered are for youth aged 18 – 29. The Introductory Trades Training program includes 6 weeks of in-class workplace readiness training at the centre followed by 26 weeks of shop-floor training with a local employer. The “Earn While You Learn” program includes 6 weeks of in-class workplace readiness training and 36 weeks of intensive shop-floor training at the Training Centre. Under both programs students receive a certificate from the CTMA when they graduate.

The in-school portion of the program includes math skills, safety training, and blueprint reading classes. The shop floor components see students exposed to numerous state-of-the-art equipment including CNC machines. Both programs are funded by the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth.