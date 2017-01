Last updated: Thursday January 19th, 5:50pm

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a westbound train near the area of Banwell and Tecumseh Road.

It happened around 4:30pm Thursday.

Banwell Road is open, but police ask that pedestrians avoid the track area.

The VIA train was due at the Windsor station for 4:30, but has now been delayed until at least 8:30pm.