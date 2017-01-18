Three local non-profits are among 93 across that received grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Bike Windsor Essex will see a $75,000 grant over 12 months to create cycling education programs and services for people of all ages in marginalized neighbourhoods.

BANA will receive a $5,900 grant over five months to host a one-day conference that implements inclusive education strategies for teachers and LGBTQ youth.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Windsor Essex County will use a grant of $75,000 over ten months to deliver a year-long series of informal art therapy workshops.