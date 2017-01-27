OvercastNow
-3 °C
27 °F
Snow ShowersSat
1 °C
33 °F		Mostly CloudySun
-2 °C
29 °F		Partly CloudyMon
-2 °C
29 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday January 27th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 27th, 2017

Theatre Events

Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda

Friday January 27th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Festivals Events

Windsor Psychic Expo

Friday January 27th, 2017
Caboto Club (Tecumseh & Parent)
Community Events

Windsor-Essex Black History Month 2017 Kick Off

Friday January 27th, 2017
Caribbean Centre
Music Events

Chris McLean Live feat. BJ Laub wsg Fresh Breath

Friday January 27th, 2017
Dominion House
Community Events

Thai Inspired Raw Vegan Cooking Class

Friday January 27th, 2017
Real Canadian Superstore

Saturday January 28th, 2017

Health Events

Laugh Out Loud A-Thon presented by Seasons Retirement Communities

Saturday January 28th, 2017
Devonshire Mall (in front of Hudson's Bay)
Theatre Events

Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda

Saturday January 28th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Food Events

Oxley Estate Winery`s January Thaw

Saturday January 28th, 2017
Oxley Estate Winery
Health Events

Intro To Yoga

Saturday January 28th, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Charity Events

St. Andrews Robbie Burns Night!

Saturday January 28th, 2017
Masonic Temple Ballroom
Community Events

The Locker Room

Saturday January 28th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Professional Events

Grand Opening: The Suit Shop Co. Ltd.

Saturday January 28th, 2017
The Suit Shop Co. Ltd.

Sunday January 29th, 2017

Theatre Events

Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda

Sunday January 29th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Music Events

4th Wall Music Presents: Music of Love

Sunday January 29th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Community Events

Chinese New Year at Devonshire Mall

Sunday January 29th, 2017
Devonshire Mall

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Or Comment Anonymously