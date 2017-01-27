Friday January 27th, 2017
Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Friday January 27th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Windsor Psychic Expo
Friday January 27th, 2017
Caboto Club (Tecumseh & Parent)
Windsor-Essex Black History Month 2017 Kick Off
Friday January 27th, 2017
Caribbean Centre
Chris McLean Live feat. BJ Laub wsg Fresh Breath
Friday January 27th, 2017
Dominion House
Thai Inspired Raw Vegan Cooking Class
Friday January 27th, 2017
Real Canadian Superstore
Laugh Out Loud A-Thon presented by Seasons Retirement Communities
Saturday January 28th, 2017
Devonshire Mall (in front of Hudson's Bay)
Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Saturday January 28th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Oxley Estate Winery`s January Thaw
Saturday January 28th, 2017
Oxley Estate Winery
Intro To Yoga
Saturday January 28th, 2017
YOGA RECESS
St. Andrews Robbie Burns Night!
Saturday January 28th, 2017
Masonic Temple Ballroom
The Locker Room
Saturday January 28th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Grand Opening: The Suit Shop Co. Ltd.
Saturday January 28th, 2017
The Suit Shop Co. Ltd.
Into the Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Sunday January 29th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
4th Wall Music Presents: Music of Love
Sunday January 29th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Chinese New Year at Devonshire Mall
Sunday January 29th, 2017
Devonshire Mall
