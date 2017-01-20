Friday January 20th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
UWindsor’s BCNSA Charity Gala: Wonders of the World
Friday January 20th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Windsor Express vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Titans
Friday January 20th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Friday January 20th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Wonders of the World Gala
Friday January 20th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club
Psychic Readings with Medium Linda Dumouchel
Saturday January 21st, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Intro To Yoga
Saturday January 21st, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Special Curator Tour: Windsor and the War of 1812
Saturday January 21st, 2017
Museum Windsor - Francois Baby House
Adventure Bay’s Third Birthday!
Saturday January 21st, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
FireBody’s 1st Annual Real Results Celebration
Saturday January 21st, 2017
Holiday Inn
Reiki Level II (Second Degree)
Sunday January 22nd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Dream Pillow Workshop
Sunday January 22nd, 2017
Mystical Mae Moon
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously