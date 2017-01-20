OvercastNow
Friday January 20th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

City News

Friday January 20th, 2017

Charity Events

UWindsor’s BCNSA Charity Gala: Wonders of the World

Friday January 20th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Titans

Friday January 20th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday January 20th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Wonders of the World Gala

Friday January 20th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club

Saturday January 21st, 2017

Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium Linda Dumouchel

Saturday January 21st, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Health Events

Intro To Yoga

Saturday January 21st, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Community Events

Special Curator Tour: Windsor and the War of 1812

Saturday January 21st, 2017
Museum Windsor - Francois Baby House
Community Events

Adventure Bay’s Third Birthday!

Saturday January 21st, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Professional Events

FireBody’s 1st Annual Real Results Celebration

Saturday January 21st, 2017
Holiday Inn

Sunday January 22nd, 2017

Community Events

Reiki Level II (Second Degree)

Sunday January 22nd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Crafts Events

Dream Pillow Workshop

Sunday January 22nd, 2017
Mystical Mae Moon

