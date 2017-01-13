OvercastNow
-6 °C
21 °F
OvercastFri
-4 °C
24 °F		OvercastSat
1 °C
33 °F		ClearSun
-1 °C
31 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday January 13th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 13th, 2017

Charity Events

Battle of the Brains

Friday January 13th, 2017
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Community Events

An Evening of Spiritual Messages with Medium David Schultz

Friday January 13th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Titans

Friday January 13th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Music Events

Boogie Wonder Band

Friday January 13th, 2017
Chrysler Theatre
Health Events

Beginner & Senior Gentle Yoga

Friday January 13th, 2017
Yoga Recess
Theatre Events

EVIL DEAD, The Musical – Korda Auditions

Friday January 13th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre

Saturday January 14th, 2017

Community Events

Wedding Extravaganza 2017

Saturday January 14th, 2017
Giovanni Caboto Club
Arts Events

Local Author Book Signing

Saturday January 14th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Health Events

Kid’s Yoga

Saturday January 14th, 2017
Yoga Recess
Health Events

Intro To Yoga

Saturday January 14th, 2017
YOGA RECESS

Sunday January 15th, 2017

Community Events

Wedding Extravaganza 2017

Sunday January 15th, 2017
Giovanni Caboto Club
Health Events

Pet CPR & First Aid Presentation

Sunday January 15th, 2017
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
Arts Events

How to Turn a Wooden Staved Vase

Sunday January 15th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Community Events

Militaria, Hunting and Sportsman Show

Sunday January 15th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Or Comment Anonymously