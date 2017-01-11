The largest wedding show in Southern Ontario, featuring over 200 exhibitors on two floors of banquet hall space at the Caboto Club takes place this weekend.

Plan your wedding from start to finish and enter to win over $25,000.00 in prizes that will be given away at the show.

Visit the exclusive Interactive Wedding Gallery that will feature ten tabletop décor displays, SOUL MATES photography showcase, wine, “Cake Wars” display and food sampling from the show’s feature restaurants, banquet halls, wineries and caterers, live music, three fashion shows daily and the Devonshire Mall Instagram Photo Contest Area.

This year the show has also seen an influx of new young entrepreneur vendors participating in the show including The Bourbon Rose Floral Design Co, House of Flower, Barefoot Designs by Crystal, Craft Heads Brewing Company, Twisted Anchor Productions. Urban Grind, Edith Lichtherte Fashion Designer, livmusic, RioLife Beachwear, Atkins Event Productions, Little Bird Event Co., The Little White Kitchen, TDS Productions Inc-Executive Wine Tours and I Can’t Believe my Eyes.

It runs Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is $12. Find more information on their website here.