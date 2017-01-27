Windsor Police say that on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 they arrested a 27-year-old Windsor man who may have been surprised to see them coming.

Police say hat’s because the offence is alleged to have taken place ten years ago.

Back on January 7th, 2007 patrol officers commenced a break and enter investigation at a residence in the east-end of the city. During that investigation, it was discovered that a rear door had been forced open and a quantity of jewelry and electronics had been stolen.

The forensic identification unit attended and was able to retrieve a DNA sample from the scene. That sample was eventually placed in the DNA Databank of unsolved crimes.

Sometime between 2007 and 2017 the man was convicted of a crime, and his DNA sample was placed into the known offender DNA database.

In early January of 2017, Windsor Police received confirmation from the Centre of Forensic Sciences regarding a DNA hit linking the man to the original 2007 break and enter.

He was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter. Due to the fact that the man was only 17 years of age at the time of the alleged offence, his name cannot be released as per the youth criminal justice act.