The Town of Tecumseh is holding a public information centre to provide an opportunity for residents to learn more

on how to protect their homes from future weather events.

Engineers in the Public Works Department will be available, along with representatives from local plumbing contractors and home improvement suppliers, to provide information on materials and installation of home protection devices. The Insurance Bureau of Canada, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs will be available to answer questions regarding insurance and recovery assistance.

It takes place on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 from 3pm to 8pm at L’Essor Secondary School, located at 13605 St. Gregory’s Road. Two short presentations to be held at 3:30pm and 6pm.